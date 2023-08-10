Encore Wire Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $17.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,227. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

