Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.30 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

