uCloudlink Group (UCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 13,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

