Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

INE stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.14. The company had a trading volume of 94,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2500505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INE shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

