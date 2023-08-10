C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCCC. UBS Group reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

CCCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 26,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,425. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

