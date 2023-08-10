Analysts Offer Predictions for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 2,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $29,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $975,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.