Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Olaplex in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

OLPX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Olaplex Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after acquiring an additional 671,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538,084 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 598,854 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

