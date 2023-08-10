ECN Capital (ECN) to Release Earnings on Monday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$79.65 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.70. 245,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.95.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.66.

ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

