Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
EFN traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$20.76. 61,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,904. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$15.61 and a 12 month high of C$21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
