Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

EFN traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$20.76. 61,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,904. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$15.61 and a 12 month high of C$21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.75.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

