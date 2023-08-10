MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.7 %

MKP traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The firm has a market cap of C$575.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.85. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$14.00 and a 52-week high of C$16.90.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 60.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.6486928 earnings per share for the current year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.