Wajax (WJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of WJX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$587.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$17.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WJX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

