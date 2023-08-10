K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE KBL traded up C$0.60 on Thursday, reaching C$34.60. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a market cap of C$372.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.51.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.2713149 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

