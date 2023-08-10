Nuvei Corporation to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NVE)

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$346.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$347.09 million.

