Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $20.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.68. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $28.03 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10).

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.45.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

