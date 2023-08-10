FY2026 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut by William Blair

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($6.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.32). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 87,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $69.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

