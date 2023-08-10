Gamehost Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

TSE:GH traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$9.80.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.84 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 0.8404155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

