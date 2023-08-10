FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cybin Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cybin in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Cybin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYBN remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,968. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cybin by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

