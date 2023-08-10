B. Riley Comments on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 252,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,297. The firm has a market cap of $271.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.74. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 475.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 689,883 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.