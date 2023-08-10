Verano Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $227.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.30 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Verano has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

