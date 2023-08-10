Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,402 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 681.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $223,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 16.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,278,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,063,000 after acquiring an additional 183,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $159.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $163.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.