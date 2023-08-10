Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $14.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.84. The company had a trading volume of 209,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.98. The company has a market capitalization of $333.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

