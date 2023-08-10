FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 10 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,502.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,386.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,347.39. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,515.40.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

