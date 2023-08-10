Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

