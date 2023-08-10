IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Earnings on Friday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, August 11th.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.0 %

IAG stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

