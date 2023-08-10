Air Canada (ACDVF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, August 11th.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Air Canada to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Canada Trading Down 1.9 %

ACDVF stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACDVF. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

