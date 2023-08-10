Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Chardan Capital

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Passage Bio Stock Down 4.8 %

PASG stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 617,382 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 77.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

