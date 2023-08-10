HC Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

