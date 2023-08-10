Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cintas Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $495.61. 20,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

