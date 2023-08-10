Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Get Our Latest Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 261,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,567. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,218. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.