Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

