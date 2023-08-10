Metis Global Partners LLC Has $977,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

