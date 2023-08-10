Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capital Southwest Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe expects that the asset manager will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 67,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,124. The company has a market cap of $848.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.71%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.