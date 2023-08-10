Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 233.3% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.