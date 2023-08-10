Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.