FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,522. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

