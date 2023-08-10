Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

View Our Latest Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,680. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.