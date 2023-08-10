FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

GIS stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.