FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,282 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $44,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

