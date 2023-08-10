Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour updated its FY24 guidance to $0.47 to $0.51 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

