FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.1 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $869.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $862.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $788.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,018 shares of company stock valued at $40,893,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.67.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

