Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.40 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Movella Stock Performance

MVLA stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23. Movella has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Movella will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Movella news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 17,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,022 shares of company stock valued at $145,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movella in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Movella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

