JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $17.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of PARA opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

