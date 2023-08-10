Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Genpact stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 71.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

