FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $307,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.