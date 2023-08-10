Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for XPeng (XPEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV):

8/7/2023 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.28 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2023 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/27/2023 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.80.

7/20/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.

7/11/2023 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target on the stock.

7/7/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/16/2023 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $9.80 to $11.70.

XPeng Price Performance

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,191,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.27.

Get XPeng Inc alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.