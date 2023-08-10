Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for XPeng (XPEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV):
- 8/7/2023 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.28 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2023 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.80.
- 7/20/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.
- 7/11/2023 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target on the stock.
- 7/7/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/16/2023 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $9.80 to $11.70.
NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,191,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.27.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
