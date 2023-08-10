FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.