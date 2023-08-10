Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Lowered to $31.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

KRNT traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.48. 68,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,294. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

