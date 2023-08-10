Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.5 %

WEN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 207,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,099. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.