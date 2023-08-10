Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares in the company, valued at $393,853,587.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after buying an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $81,174,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

