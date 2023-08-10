Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

CS Disco Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of CS Disco stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.24. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 251.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 804.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

